WASHINGTON Jan 21 The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday confirmed it would re-evaluate bids received for a new long-rage radar system, resolving protests filed by Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman about a contract won by Raytheon in October.

The U.S. Air Force confirmed it will open a new round of discussion with bidders on technical evaluations and pricing analysis in a re-evaluation of bids that may take about four months. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)