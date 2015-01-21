BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q1 GAAP shr loss $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WASHINGTON Jan 21 The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday confirmed it would re-evaluate bids received for a new long-rage radar system, resolving protests filed by Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman about a contract won by Raytheon in October.
The U.S. Air Force confirmed it will open a new round of discussion with bidders on technical evaluations and pricing analysis in a re-evaluation of bids that may take about four months. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rambus - initiated accelerated share repurchase program with Barclays to repurchase about $50 million of common stock, with initial delivery of 3.2 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: