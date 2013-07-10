By Andrea Shalal-Esa and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, July 10 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel warned on Wednesday the Pentagon would have to take
draconian steps next fiscal year, including funding cuts for
hundreds of weapons programs and possible layoffs of civilian
workers, unless Congress acts to stop $52 billion in spending
cuts.
"I strongly oppose cuts of that magnitude because, if they
remain in place for FY 2014 and beyond, the size, readiness and
technological superiority of our military will be reduced,"
Hagel wrote in a letter to the top Democrat and Republican on
the Senate Armed Services Committee released on Wednesday.
Defense spending cuts, known as sequestration, were
initially meant to force the White House and Congress to find
other ways to cut the budget. But policymakers failed to reach a
deal on cutting the deficit, which meant that Pentagon spending
will have to be cut by nearly $500 billion over 10 years, on top
of $487 billion in cuts already planned for the same time.
Cuts in funding for training and "readiness" could lead to
more accidents and would leave the country with less firepower
to respond to a new national security crisis, Hagel said.
"In the event of a major military contingency, they might
leave the country without the ready forces needed to fight
effectively," the former senator told his colleagues.
He added in his letter, "The Department hopes to avoid a
second year of furloughs of civilian personnel, but DOD will
have to consider involuntary reductions-in-force to reduce
civilian personnel costs."
Shares of U.S. weapons makers remained strong after the
letter's release, despite a growing sense of pessimism across
the sector, with one analyst suggesting that the lack of
specific program cuts meant that industry executives had more
time to jockey for position.
Hagel pleaded with lawmakers to stop blocking the Pentagon's
plans to cut certain weapons programs, retire older ships and
planes, and raise certain medical insurance fees.
"We urgently need congressional support in enacting
difficult but necessary measures proposed by the president in
his FY2014 and prior budgets," Hagel said.
Cuts of 15 to 20 percent might be needed in the Pentagon's
investment accounts, which include procurement and research and
development, even though the overall Pentagon budget would be
reduced by only 10 percent under the mandatory cuts, Hagel said.
He said that challenges in cutting military personnel and
their medical benefits meant the cuts would again fall
disproportionately on weapons procurement. The Pentagon
requested $167 billion for procurement and research and
development in the fiscal 2014 budget.
'UGLY PICTURE'
Hagel said the military services would protect most or all
funding for a few programs, but hundreds of others would face
significant cuts.
"We would be forced to buy fewer ships, planes, ground
vehicles, satellites and other weapons," Hagel said. "Defense
industry jobs would be lost."
Byron Callon, an analyst with Capital Alpha Securities, said
the letter painted such an "ugly picture" it could galvanize
Congress to act to avoid the cuts, but he noted that similar
threats failed to avert the cuts from taking effect in 2013.
Jim McAleese, a Virginia-based defense consultant, said the
Pentagon's response was still too vague on details about the
likely effect on nuclear forces, aircraft carriers and Army
brigades to spur lawmakers into action.
"This was one of the last trains leaving the station,"
McAleese said. "The lack of details increases the risk that the
Department of Defense will endure a full sequester in fiscal
2014."