WASHINGTON, April 1 The Pentagon said on Friday
it awarded $75 million for the creation of an institute
organized by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to
develop high-tech fibers and textiles.
The Revolutionary Fibers and Textiles Manufacturing
Innovation Institute will be based in Cambridge, Massachusetts,
and bring together a consortium of 89 universities,
manufacturers and non-profits, the Pentagon said in a news
release.
By bringing together high-tech firms and textile makers, the
institute aims to create fabrics that can "see, hear, sense,
communicate, store energy, regulate temperature, monitor health,
change color, and more," the Pentagon said.
The non-profit institute will seek to enable new defense and
commercial applications such as shelters with power generation
and storage capacity built into the fabric, and uniforms that
can regulate temperature and detect chemical and radioactive
threats, according to the Defense Department.
It said the institute would pair companies like audio
equipment maker Bose, computer chip maker Intel, and
nanofiber manufacturer FibeRio with textile manufacturers and
users such as Warwick Mills and shoemaker New Balance.
In addition to the $75 million from the Defense Department,
the institute will be funded with nearly $250 million from
non-federal sources, the Pentagon said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)