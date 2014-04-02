NEW YORK, April 2 The Ohio artist who created
Mr. Clean, the bald character in a white T-shirt featured in
advertisements for Procter & Gamble cleaning products for more
than 50 years, died this week, local media reports said. He was
92.
Harry Richard Black, of Kettering, Ohio, died at his home on
Sunday after a brief illness, the Dayton Daily News reported.
Born in Philadelphia, Black's artistic career included a
20-year commission from the Department of the Interior to paint
Smokey Bear, the fire prevention mascot who warns that "only you
can prevent wildfires."
In 1956, Black conceived Mr. Clean, a good-natured, muscular
man with a hoop earing and dazzling white T-shirt, who promised
to easily cut through grease and grime.
Procter & Gamble launched the Mr. Clean advertising campaign
in 1958, and the brand and its associated jingle became hugely
popular.
Black served in the United States Army Air Corps, the
predecessor to the U.S. Air Force, during World War Two, the
Daytona Daily News said. He was married and had three sons.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, the paper
reported.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Colleen Jenkins
and Bernadette Baum)