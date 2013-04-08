April 8 Filmmaker Les Blank, whose documentaries
explored U.S. jazz, polka and Cajun music and also delved into
more eccentric subjects including gap-toothed women and Chinese
tea, died on Sunday, his son said.
Blank died at his home in Berkeley, California, from bladder
cancer, Harrod Blank said. He was 77.
Blank might be most widely remembered for his 1982
documentary "Burden of Dreams", which chronicled the making of
the epic "Fitzcarraldo" by German filmmaker Werner Herzog, a
movie about a man determined to haul a steamship over a mountain
in a South American jungle.
He won a British Academy Award for "Burden of Dreams", which
won accolades for its depiction of Herzog and his obsession to
recreate the attempt without special effects.
Blank produced portraits of jazz and blues greats Dizzy
Gillespie and Lightnin' Hopkins, and a range of other American
music performers including the "King" of Zydeco, Clifton
Chenier.
His documentary "In Heaven There is No Beer?" won a special
jury recognition at the 1985 Sundance Film Festival, which
called it "a warm and funny documentary about the polka and the
people who love it, a playful and uncondescending musical treat
meant for dancing feet".
For his 1987 documentary "Gap-Toothed Women", Blank
interviewed model and actress Lauren Hutton and former U.S.
Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor among others about
what it means to be a gap-toothed woman.
Another film, a 2007 documentary titled "All in This Tea"
explored Chinese tea and followed an American tea connoisseur
traveling through parts of China.
(Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by David Bailey and Pravin
Char)