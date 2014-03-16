New 'Star Wars' film titled 'The Last Jedi,' Disney says
LOS ANGELES The next "Star Wars" movie will be called "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," movie studio Disney said on Monday, and will be released on Dec. 15.
NEW YORK David Brenner, a stand-up comedian who appeared regularly on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," died on Saturday in New York, a family spokesman said. He was 78.
Brenner, who had been battling cancer and performed most recently on New Year's Eve, passed away at his home in New York surrounded by his family, publicist Jeff Abraham said.
The Pennsylvania native appeared on "The Tonight Show" more than 150 times and was known for poking fun at the commonplace aspects of life.
Brenner said his last wish was that $100 in small bills be placed in his left sock "just in case tipping is recommended where I'm going," according to the publicist.
Abraham said Brenner's final resting spot will carry the epitaph: "If this is supposed to be a joke - then I don't get it!"
LOS ANGELES Fashion industry satire "Zoolander 2" led nominations on Monday for the annual Razzie Awards, a list of the year's worst films that includes performances by past Oscar winners Robert De Niro, Ben Affleck and Julia Roberts.
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - M. Night Shyamalan's "Split" has turned into a horror hit with a surprisingly strong $40.2 million in its opening weekend at 3,038 North American locations.