A Los Angeles County coroner worker loads a victim into a van at the scene of a four-car crash involving Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star Bruce Jenner in Malibu, California, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A Los Angeles County coroner van is pictured at the scene of a four-car crash involving Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star Bruce Jenner in Malibu, California, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A damaged vehicle is pictured at the scene of a four-car crash involving Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star Bruce Jenner in Malibu, California, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

LOS ANGELES Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star Bruce Jenner was involved on Saturday in a Los Angeles-area crash that left another person dead, police said.

Jenner was an occupant in one of the three vehicles that crashed in the city of Malibu on the Pacific Coast Highway in which one person was killed, said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sergeant Matthew Dunn.

The person who was killed was not immediately identified. Celebrity website TMZ showed photos of Jenner standing at the scene of the collision.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Dan Grebler)