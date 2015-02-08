(Adds five injured, fourth vehicle involved)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Feb 7 Olympic gold medalist and
reality TV star Bruce Jenner was involved in a four-car crash on
a Southern California highway on Saturday that left one person
dead, police said.
Jenner was an occupant in one of the vehicles that crashed
in the beachside celebrity haven of Malibu on the Pacific Coast
Highway, killing one person, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's
Department said in a statement.
Jenner declined medical treatment at the scene near Los
Angeles, said Sheriff's Department Sergeant Matthew Dunn. The
former track star, 65, made headlines earlier this week when
People magazine reported that he had told family members he
planned to become a woman.
The name of the person killed has not been released, and
authorities did not immediately give the person's gender or age.
Five other people injured in the crash were transported to a
local hospital, Los Angeles County sheriff's Lieutenant Jennifer
Seetoo said in a statement. Their conditions were not released.
Celebrity website TMZ showed photos of Jenner standing at
the scene of the collision, which left one car with its trunk
damaged and its front end mangled and pushed in toward the
driver's seat.
TMZ, citing family sources close to Jenner, said he was
being chased by paparazzi photographers at the time of the
crash. It posted photos taken from a side angle that the website
said showed the initial moment of impact in the multi-vehicle
collision. The photos were credited to Splash News/INF.
A representative from Splash News was not immediately
available to comment.
Sheriff's officials declined to confirm whether
photographers might have been chasing Jenner, saying it was
early in their investigation.
Dunn said he did not know if Jenner was driving or if he was
just a passenger in the crash. He had earlier said three
vehicles were involved, but sheriff's officials later confirmed
there was a fourth vehicle.
Jenner won the gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976
Olympics in Montreal. He gained renewed fame when in 2007 he and
members of his household began starring in the reality
television series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which
mainly followed the exploits of Kim Kardashian and the other
children of Jenner's now ex-wife.
Representatives for E!, the cable network that airs the
show, have declined to comment to Reuters on the People magazine
report on Jenner's gender change and a representative for the
former Olympian could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Dan Grebler and
Christian Plumb)