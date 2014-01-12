Jan 11 David Cassidy, a former teen idol and star of the 1970s U.S. television series "The Partridge Family," was arrested in California on Friday night on suspicion of drunken driving - his third such arrest since 2010.

Cassidy, 63, was stopped on a road near Los Angeles International Airport after making a right turn on a red light in violation of a posted sign, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

After smelling alcohol coming from Cassidy's vehicle, an officer gave him a field sobriety test that showed a blood alcohol content of 0.19 percent, the patrol said. That level is more than twice the 0.08 legal limit for driving in California.

Cassidy was alone in the car, the patrol said.

Cassidy was charged in August with drunken driving in Schodack, New York, after initially being stopped for not dimming his headlights, authorities said at the time. He was arrested and convicted for drunken driving in Florida in 2010.

Cassidy's publicist said in an email on Saturday that she did not have much information on the latest arrest. She declined to comment.

Cassidy became a worldwide teenage heartthrob in the 1970s with hits such as "Cherish" and "I Think I Love You" during the run of "The Partridge Family," a television series about a family of pop singers. He has since appeared on Broadway, in U.S. stage shows and in films. (Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by David Bailey and Dan Grebler)