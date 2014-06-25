By Victoria Cavaliere
NEW YORK, June 25 A wealthy Chinese businessman
who tried to buy the New York Times planned to serve a free
lunch to 1,000 homeless people in New York's Central Park on
Wednesday with 250 of them dining in the park's Loeb Boathouse
restaurant.
Chen Guangbiao, who made his fortune in the recycling
business, took out newspaper advertisements last week inviting
"poor and destitute Americans" to lunch in the park.
During the meal, the Chinese philanthropist has promised to
serenade his guests by singing "We Are the World," the 1985
charity hit song to fund African famine relief.
"I want to spread the message in the U.S. that there are
good philanthropists in China and not all are crazy spenders on
luxury goods," Chen told the South China Morning Post about his
motivation for the lunch.
Some 250 diners will assemble in the banquet room of the
Loeb Boathouse, backdrop for such films as "When Harry Met
Sally" and television shows including "Sex and the City."
Hundreds of others will feast on the lawn outside, according to
the New York City Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter helping to
organize the event.
Chen, 46, had tried this year to buy the New York Times but
the Ochs-Sulzberger family, which has owned the newspaper for
generations, said it was not for sale.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Barbara Goldberg
and Bill Trott)