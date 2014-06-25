(Updates with details from the lunch)
By Victoria Cavaliere
NEW YORK, June 25 A wealthy Chinese businessman
who once tried to buy the New York Times offered a free lunch of
seared tuna and filet mignon to several hundred homeless New
Yorkers at a swank Central Park restaurant on Wednesday.
Chen Guangbiao, who made his fortune in the recycling
business, took out newspaper advertisements last week inviting
"poor and destitute Americans" to lunch in the park.
Several hundred people showed up for the lunch and Chen
entertained them by singing "We Are the World," the 1985 charity
hit song to fund African famine relief, and a ceremony in which
Chen was presented with a certificate declaring him "the world's
greatest philanthropist."
He announced to applause and cheers he would hand out $300
to each of the guests and also introduced a self-immolation
survivor whose medical treatment he paid for.
"If you have a river (of wealth) you better know how to
share it with other people," Chen said. "We are one big happy
family in the world."
Diners were seated around dozens of round tables covered
with white table cloths and set with china and fine cutlery in
the banquet room of the Loeb Boathouse, backdrop for such films
as "When Harry Met Sally" and television shows including "Sex
and the City."
Standing on the periphery were dozens of Chinese nationals
in green uniforms.
Chris Weber, 38, said he heard about the event at the New
York City Rescue Mission - a homeless shelter that helped
organize the event and where he sometimes receive free dinners.
He said he enjoyed the lunch but found it "a little
propaganda-y."
"It's a nice gesture but I'm guessing he also has a motive,"
he said.
Chen, 46, had tried this year to buy the New York Times but
the Ochs-Sulzberger family, which has owned the newspaper for
generations, said it was not for sale.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Edith Honan and
Bill Trott)