April 26 Hollywood leading man George Clooney, who has said he was not suited for marriage, is engaged to British lawyer Amal Alamuddin, according to media reports on Saturday.

Alamuddin, 36, was spotted last week wearing a large ring at a Los Angeles restaurant where she and Clooney, 52, were apparently celebrating their engagement with friends, People magazine reported, citing anonymous sources.

"George and Amal are trying to keep things very low-key, but they also aren't really trying to hide this, it doesn't seem," said a source quoted by People.

The New York Post also reported the couple's engagement.

Clooney's representative, Stan Rosenfield, did not respond to an email from Reuters seeking confirmation. He told the Post on Friday that he did not comment on the actor's personal life.

Clooney and Alamuddin have been dating since October, according to media reports. She practices international and human rights law, and Clooney is an international human rights activist.

The two-time Oscar winner has been married once, but since his 1993 divorce from wife Talia Balsam has remained one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors. (Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Colleen Jenkins)