(Recasts with confirmation, adds details of crash)
LOS ANGELES, June 23 Hollywood composer James
Horner, who scored the Oscar-winning film "Titanic" and its
megahit theme song "My Heart Will Go On", was killed when the
private plane he was piloting crashed in southern California,
his agents confirmed on Tuesday. He was 61.
Horner's agents, Michael Gorfaine and Sam Schwartz, said his
single-engine plane crashed in the Los Padres National Forest,
north of Los Angeles, on Monday morning.
"For more than three decades, his unique creative genius
made an indelible imprint on each of our lives and on those of
the entire Hollywood community," his agents said in a statement.
"A shining light has been extinguished, which can never be
replaced."
Local fire authorities said on Monday that there was no one
else onboard the plane when it crashed, sparking a small brush
fire.
Hollywood stars from Russell Crowe to Ron Howard took to
Twitter to pay tribute to Horner. Celine Dion, who performed the
"Titanic" theme song that netted Horner one of his two Academy
Awards, also expressed sadness on social media.
"Shaken by the tragic death of James Horner. We send our
prayers and deepest condolences to his family and friends," she
tweeted.
Horner also composed the music for "Aliens", "The Karate
Kid", "Braveheart" and a string of other major films. His scores
for "Avatar", "A Beautiful Mind" and "House of Sand and Fog"
earned Oscar nominations.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The
Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation
Safety Board will investigate.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Curtis Skinner in
San Francisco; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Edmund Klamann)