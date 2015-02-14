Feb 14 New York Times media columnist David
Carr, a beloved and widely respected journalist who wrote a
memoir about his struggles with addiction, died of lung cancer
and cardiovascular disease, New York City's medical examiner
said on Saturday.
Carr collapsed at the Times' offices on Thursday night and
died at age 58. He was discovered unresponsive in the paper's
newsroom at 9 p.m. (0200 GMT) and was later pronounced dead, the
Times said.
The medical examiner's office concluded that Carr died of
natural causes, including metastatic small cell neuroendocrine
carcinoma of the lung, with hypertensive and atherosclerotic
cardiovascular disease as contributing factors, said Julie
Bolcer, a spokeswoman for the city agency.
In addition to his weekly column, Carr reported for the
paper's culture section and featured prominently in "Page One:
Inside The New York Times," a 2011 documentary on the
publication.
Carr's memoir, "The Night of the Gun," which centered on his
recovery from drug addiction, was published in 2008 by Simon and
Schuster.
He was the second well-known U.S. journalist to have died
suddenly in New York in the past two days.
On Wednesday, veteran CBS News correspondent Bob Simon was
killed in a car accident on Manhattan's West Side at the age of
73. Simon's decades-long career included covering major overseas
conflicts and surviving Iraqi prison.
