By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES, July 22 Dennis Farina, the former
Chicago cop turned film and TV actor best known for his role as
wise-cracking detective Joe Fontana on the hit NBC police drama
"Law & Order," died in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Monday, his
publicist said. He was 69.
Farina, who parlayed his experience as a police officer,
Chicago-accented baritone and straight talking demeanor into a
series of tough-guy roles in Hollywood, died after suffering a
blood clot in his lung, his publicist Lori De Waal said.
"I was stunned and saddened to hear about Dennis' unexpected
passing this morning," Dick Wolf, executive producer of "Law &
Order," said in a written statement.
"The 'Law & Order' family extends sympathy and condolences
to his family. He was a great guy."
The Chicago-born Farina earned his first credited role in a
bit part in the 1981 Michael Mann film "Thief" and would go on
to play mobsters Jimmy Serrano in 1988 comedy "Midnight Run" and
Ray "Bones" Barboni in 1995 comedy "Get Shorty."
He gained wider attention on NBC TV series "Crime Story"
portraying Lt. Mike Torello, the head of Chicago Police
Department's organized crime unit, during the show's two season
run between 1986 and 1988.
Farina's role on "Law & Order" between 2004 and 2006 also
played on the actor's law enforcement background, as Fontana
landed in the New York Police Department via Chicago.
The actor's final starring role was in the short-lived HBO
TV mob and horse racing series "Luck" opposite Dustin Hoffman.
The critically acclaimed series was canceled after its first
season due to the death of three horses during production.
Farina also played small parts in the 1998 film "Out of
Sight," Steven Spielberg's 1998 Oscar-winning World War Two epic
"Saving Private Ryan" and the current Fox TV comedy "New Girl."
Farina is survived by three sons, six grandchildren and his
partner of 35 years, Marianne Cahill.
