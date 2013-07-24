NEW YORK, July 24 Dennis Farina, the actor best
known for his role as a tough-talking detective in the NBC
television crime drama "Law & Order," was being treated for lung
cancer when he died earlier this week, his doctor said on
Wednesday.
The former Chicago cop who turned to acting and found fame
playing mobsters and policemen in films and on TV died from a
blood clot in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Monday at the age of 69.
His cardiologist, Dr. Marc A. Kates, said the actor had
suffered a recurrence of a cancer that had been diagnosed 13
years ago.
"Over the last several months, he unfortunately experienced
a recurrence of the cancer which was being treated. Despite
treatment, over the weekend, a blood clot developed in Mr.
Farina's lung which unexpectedly and suddenly took his life,"
Kates, said in a statement released by the actor's publicist.
Farina is survived by three sons, six grandchildren and his
partner of 35 years, Marianne Cahill.
The Chicago-born actor started his film career in 1981 in
the Michael Mann movie "Thief" and went on to play mobsters in
the 1988 comic action-adventure "Midnight Run," starring Robert
De Niro and Charles Grodin, and in the 1995 gangster satire "Get
Shorty," with John Travolta and Gene Hackman.
From 1986 to 1988 he appeared in the NBC television series
"Crime Story," portraying Lieutenant Mike Torello, head of the
Chicago Police Department's organized crime unit.
His role on "Law & Order," from 2004-06 also drew on his
real-life experience a policeman with his character on the show,
Joe Fontana, landing in the New York Police Department via
Chicago.
Farina's final starring role was in the short-lived HBO TV
mob and horse-racing drama "Luck," opposite Dustin Hoffman.
The critically acclaimed series was canceled after its first
season due to the death of three horses during production.
