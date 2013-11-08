By John Peragine
| ASHEVILLE, N.C.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. Nov 7 U.S. evangelist Billy
Graham, who helped transform Christianity in America during
seven decades in the pulpit, marked his 95th birthday on
Thursday with a rare public appearance among close to 900 people
who gathered to celebrate his life.
Graham, who is frail but mentally alert, received a standing
ovation as he was wheeled into a huge ballroom at the Grove Park
Inn in Asheville, North Carolina, a mountain town near the home
of the minister.
"He so positively impacted people," said former Republican
vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, who attended the party
along with real estate tycoon Donald Trump, Fox News host Greta
Van Susteren and hundreds of other Graham admirers.
"His is the message of truth," Palin added.
Trump sat by Graham's side as singers including Michael W.
Smith, Ricky Skaggs and Kathie Lee Gifford serenaded him with
"Happy Birthday."
Graham, dubbed "America's Pastor," is considered one of the
most important figures in modern Christianity.
In his prime he counseled U.S. presidents and preached to
more people in live audiences than anyone else in history,
including being the first noted evangelist to take his message
to countries living under Communist rule, according to his
organization, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
Though widely admired, he was not without controversy. In
2002, he apologized after the release of secretly recorded tapes
from 1972 in which he and President Richard Nixon agreed that
liberal Jews dominated the U.S. news media. Graham was heard
saying the Jewish "stranglehold has got to be broken or the
country's going down the drain."
Graham has not preached publicly since 2006 and spoke only
briefly to the crowd that feted him with dinner and cupcakes for
about two hours on Thursday.
He thanked his longtime music director, Cliff Barrows, who
traveled with Graham to religious crusades and rallies around
the world. He also praised the Army service of a grandson
sitting at his table.
Graham's wife, Ruth, with whom he had five children, died in
2007.
The birthday event kicked off with the screening of a new
public message Graham filmed as part of the largest-ever
evangelism effort by his organization.
The video, titled "The Cross," could be Graham's final
sermon. In it, he calls for a spiritual awakening in America.
Several speakers at the event noted Graham disliked having
attention focused on his works, instead wanting the focus to be
on God.
"God never calls us to be famous, but if we are faithful he
may grant it to us," Skaggs said. "(Graham) is so simple and
down to Earth."
(Reporting by John Peragine; Writing by Colleen Jenkins;
Editing by Eric M. Johnson and Lisa Shumaker)