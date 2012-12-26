* Police investigating whether Gregory broke law during gun
interview
* NBC's request to display gun magazine denied - police
By Chris Francescani
Dec 26 NBC News anchor David Gregory is being
investigated by police after displaying what he said was a
high-capacity gun clip on Sunday's broadcast of "Meet the
Press," Washington's Metropolitan Police Department said
Wednesday.
Gregory held up what appeared to be a 30-round gun magazine
- which would be barred under Washington municipal code - while
hosting the nationally broadcast interview with National Rifle
Association Chief Executive Officer Wayne LaPierre.
"Here is a magazine for ammunition that carries 30 bullets,"
Gregory said as he held aloft the black cartridge, according to
video posted on the network's website.
"Now isn't it possible that, if we got rid of these, if we
replaced them and said 'Well, you could only have a magazine
that carries five bullets or ten bullets,' isn't it just
possible that we can reduce the carnage in a situation like
Newtown?" Gregory asked LaPierre.
"I don't think it's what will work,'' LaPierre responded.
The network had contacted the police department prior to
Sunday's broadcast "inquiring if they could use a high capacity
magazine for the segment," police spokesman Araz Alali said on
Wednesday.
"NBC was informed that possession of a high-capacity
magazine was not permissible and their request was denied."
Alali, the police spokesman, declined to elaborate on the
investigation into NBC.
Washington's municipal code prohibits possession, sale or
transfer of "any large capacity ammunition feeding device,
regardless of whether the device is attached to a firearm."
The maximum penalty for conviction on such a charge is a
$1,000 fine and one year in prison.
NBC spokeswoman Erika Masonhall, contacted by email, said
the network had no comment on the investigation.
After the broadcast, which originated in Washington, a
number of bloggers and websites questioned Gregory's actions and
the legality of the gun clip.