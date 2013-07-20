(Adds comments by Clintons, paragraph 6)
By Vicki Allen and Bill Trott
WASHINGTON, July 20 Former White House
correspondent Helen Thomas, a trailblazing journalist who
reported on every U.S. president from John Kennedy to Barack
Obama, died on Saturday at the age of 92, the Gridiron Club and
Foundation said.
Thomas, who broke many barriers for female journalists
during her 49 years on the White House beat for United Press
International and Hearst newspapers and died after a long
illness, the Washington journalists' organization said in a
statement.
As the senior news service correspondent at the White House,
Thomas ended dozens of presidential news conferences with the
familiar phrase "Thank you, Mr. President."
She was known for her straight-to-the-point questioning of
presidents and press secretaries in a manner that some
considered dogged. Others, including many fellow reporters,
considered her style in her later years to be too combative and
agenda-driven.
President Barack Obama in a statement praised "her fierce
belief that our democracy works best when we ask tough questions
and hold our leaders to account," and noted that in her long
tenure Thomas "never failed to keep presidents - myself included
- on their toes."
Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary
of State Hillary Clinton, praised her as "a pioneering
journalist" who added "more than her share of cracks to the
glass ceiling."
In the last 10 years of her career Thomas was a columnist
for Hearst, a job that allowed her opinions to surface more than
in her work as a hard-news reporter for UPI.
Thomas announced in June 2010 that she was retiring from
Hearst, effective immediately, after comments she made about
Israel and the Palestinians, including that Israel should "get
the hell out of Palestine," were captured on videotape and
widely disseminated on the Internet.
Thomas later issued a statement: "I deeply regret my
comments I made last week regarding the Israelis and the
Palestinians. They do not reflect my heart-felt belief that
peace will come to the Middle East only when all parties
recognize the need for mutual respect and tolerance. May that
day come soon."
Thomas believed the Washington media had grown soft and was
reluctant to challenge government, views she shared in her 2007
book "Watchdogs of Democracy? The Waning Washington Press Corps
and How It Has Failed the Public."
She was especially rough on former President George W. Bush,
whom in 2003 she described as the "worst president ever," and
the Iraq war, which she felt the media had abetted by not
challenging Bush strongly enough on it.
In 2009 she asked Obama: "When are you going to get out of
Afghanistan? Why are we continuing to kill and die there? What
is the real excuse? And don't give us this Bushism 'If we don't
go there, they'll all come here.'"
Veteran NBC News correspondent Andrea Mitchell on Saturday
tweeted that Thomas "made it possible for all of us who
followed," and Dana Perino, press secretary for George W. Bush,
tweeted, "First day I ever took the podium she came to encourage
me."
DEAN OF WHITE HOUSE MEDIA CORPS
Thomas was often combative in dealing with the White House,
particularly when she felt she was being denied access. Reuters
White House reporter Steve Holland recalled that early one
morning during Clinton's presidency, she was spotted kicking the
locked door to the White House press office, demanding to speak
to the staff.
Thomas grew up in Detroit, the daughter of Lebanese
immigrants, and will be buried in that city. Middle Eastern
affairs were a strong interest and the impromptu comments about
Israel and the Palestinians in May 2010 were her undoing.
Asked by an interviewer from the website rabbilive.com if
she had any comments about Israel, Thomas responded, "Get the
hell out of Palestine." She said Jews should "go home, to Poland
and Germany, America and everywhere else."
After the interview spread on the Internet, her comments
were criticized by the White House, the White House
Correspondents' Association, the co-author of one of her books
and the agency that handled her speaking engagements, among
others. Shortly after, she announced her retirement, two months
short of her 90th birthday.
Thomas established a number of firsts for women journalists
in becoming one of Washington's best known reporters. She was
the first woman officer in the White House Correspondents
Association in its 50-year history, becoming its first woman
president. In 1975, she broke the 90-year all-male barrier at
the Gridiron Club, an organization of leading Washington
journalists, and became its first female president in 1993.
She also supported scores of women starting out in the news
business.
Thomas's career began as a copy girl on the Washington Daily
News and she joined what was then known as United Press in 1943.
She was assigned to the White House in 1961 in part because of
the great interest in first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, as well as
the new young president. She became UPI White House bureau chief
in 1974, the first woman to head a wire service bureau there.
She stayed in that position until 2000 when she joined Hearst.
Thomas first came to public notice during the Watergate era
when she started receiving late-night phone calls from Martha
Mitchell, the wife of Attorney General John Mitchell, discussing
the scandal.
"I have witnessed presidents in situations of great triumph
and adulation, when they are riding the crest of personal
fulfillment, and I have seen them fall off their pedestals
through an abuse of power or what President Clinton called 'a
lapse of critical judgment,'" she wrote in her memoir "Front Row
at the White House: My Life and Times."
Thomas married a professional rival, Douglas Cornell of the
Associated Press, in 1971. He died in 1982.
(Reporting by Vicki Allen and Bill Trott; Editing by Jackie
Frank and Mohammad Zargham)