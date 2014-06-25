(Adds background, changes dateline)
By Tim Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn. June 25 Mabon "Teenie" Hodges,
a rhythm and blues guitarist who co-wrote hits with singer Al
Green, including "Take Me to the River," has died at the age 68
from complications related to emphysema.
Lawrence Mitchell, Hodges' friend and Royal Studio chief
manager, confirmed the death on Wednesday, saying he died at a
Dallas hospital during the weekend.
"He was one of the cornerstones of the Memphis sound," said
Mitchell, grandson of late soul and funk producer Willie
Mitchell, who used Hodges and his brothers Charles on organ and
Leroy on bass for recording sessions.
Teenie Hodges teamed with R&B great Green for numerous hits,
including "Here I Am (Come and Take Me)" and "Love and
Happiness." Their song "Take Me to the River" was a hit for
Green and also covered by artists in various genres, including
Tina Turner, Foghat, Talking Heads, Levon Helm, Tom Jones, the
Grateful Dead and Bryan Ferry.
Hodges, given his nickname due to his diminutive size, also
was the guitarist for the Hi Rhythm band, which included his
brothers and was considered the house band for the Hi Records.
The Hi Records label thrived in the 1960s and '70s and
helped make Memphis, Tennessee, a hotbed of soul and R&B
recording, said Tim Sampson, communications director for the
Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis.
"A lot of times it was people behind the scenes, session
players and writers like Teenie who made the big difference in
the entire global music community," he said.
The band played at the South by Southwest Music festival in
Austin, Texas, in March, a performance meant to coincide with a
screening of the film "Take Me to the River," which looked at
the inter-generational and inter-racial influences on Memphis
music.
"He was sick when he did it," Mitchell said. "Nobody
realized how sick he was."
