June 25 Mabon "Teenie" Hodges, a rhythm and
blues guitarist who co-wrote hits with singer Al Green,
including "Take Me to the River," has died at the age 68 from
complications related to emphysema.
Lawrence Mitchell, Hodges' friend and Royal Studio chief
manager, confirmed the death on Wednesday.
"He was one of the cornerstones of the Memphis sound,"
Mitchell said.
Hodges teamed with R&B great Green for numerous hits,
including "Here I Am (Come and Take Me)" and "Love and
Happiness." Their song "Take Me to the River" was a hit for
Green and also covered by artists in various genres, including
Tina Turner, Foghat, Talking Heads, Levon Helm, Tom Jones, the
Grateful Dead and Bryan Ferry.
Hodges, who was given his nickname due to his diminutive
size, also was the guitarist for the Hi Rhythm band, which
included his brothers and was considered the house band for the
Hi Records label in the 1960s and '70s and helped make Memphis,
Tennessee, a hotbed of soul and R&B recording.
The band played at the South by Southwest Music festival in
Austin, Texas, in March, with promoters saying: "Hearing Teenie
sing his songs live with Hi Rhythm is a rare treat for any music
fan."
He died at a Dallas hospital during the weekend, Mitchell
said.
