June 14 Jimmy Scott, a jazz singer whose
soulful, androgynous voice won him the admiration of the likes
of Ray Charles and Lou Reed before he found a wider audience
later in life, has died at age 88, his wife said on Saturday.
Scott died in his sleep at home in Las Vegas on Thursday as
a result of cardiac arrest following a period of illness, his
wife, Jeannie Scott, said in a telephone interview.
Scott became known as a "singer's singer" who was revered by
music figures such as Reed, Quincy Jones and Madonna for
rendering standards from the American songbook in his
distinctive high register.
His unusual voice was a result of being born with a rare
genetic condition called Kallmann syndrome, which meant he never
passed through puberty.
His early career had its moments of triumph, but seemed to
stop more often than it started. He performed as Little Jimmy
Scott with the Lionel Hampton Band in the late 1940s and early
1950s, although his name went uncredited on recordings.
Charles signed Scott to his record label in the early 1960s,
and accompanied Scott's vocals on the piano for the album
"Falling in Love Is Wonderful." The record was quickly pulled
from stores in a contract dispute with another label, but would
go on to acquire cult acclaim among jazz aficionados.
Attempts over the next few years to revive his recording
career were similarly stymied. Scott returned to his birthplace,
Cleveland, and took a series of odd jobs, working as a nursing
home aide and as a shipping clerk, according to a New York Times
Magazine profile from 2000.
Scott's music career was revived in 1991, when he sang at
the funeral of his old friend Doc Pomus, a blues songwriter.
Seymour Stein, a record label executive, was at the funeral
and signed Scott, who returned to the studio, his voice a little
smokier than in his youth, to record a quartet of albums in the
1990s for Sire and Warner Bros Records. Scott's 1992 album, "All
the Way," was nominated for a Grammy, and he began touring
internationally in his 60s.
Scott said it was not until his 30s that he learned to
embrace his pristine voice. "Well, I learned that it was a gift
that I was able to sing this way," he told the New York Times
Magazine.
