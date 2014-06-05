June 5 Radio personality Casey Kasem, who is at
the center of a legal battle between family members over his
care, was in critical condition at a Washington state hospital
with an infected bed sore, a hospital spokesman said.
Kasem, 82, was brought to the emergency room at St Anthony
Hospital in Gig Harbor, Washington, on Sunday suffering from the
infection and was admitted that day, hospital spokesman Scott
Thompson said in a written statement.
"Mr. Kasem is receiving wound care, intravenous antibiotic
therapy, blood pressure support medication as well as treatment
for his pain," Thompson said. "Mr. Kasem is alert, appears
comfortable at this time."
Thompson said the hospital was releasing details about
Kasem's condition to counter what he called "misinformation"
that had been published in the media. He did not elaborate on
that misinformation.
Danny Deraney, a spokesman for Kasem's three children from
his first marriage, said that the deejay's daughters, Kerri and
Julie, were at their father's side and that his son, Mike, was
en route to Washington.
Kasem, most famous for his weekly top 40 countdown radio
show and as the voice of Shaggy on the "Scooby-Doo" cartoons,
suffers from Lewy body disease, a form of dementia with symptoms
similar to Parkinson's disease and hallucinations.
Kasem's children from a first marriage and his wife, Jean
Kasem, have been locked in a legal tussle over his care and
visitation rights.
Las week a judge ordered that Kerri Kasem be granted daily
visits with the ailing radio personality during that legal
battle, which escalated earlier in May when she and her sister
filed court papers saying that they didn't know his whereabouts.
Several days later, sheriff's deputies in Kitsap County
located him and Jean Kasem there. Further proceedings in the
case are scheduled for late June.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by
Sandra Maler)