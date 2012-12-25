(Adds details, quotes)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Dec 24 Emmy-winning actor Jack
Klugman, a versatile, raspy-voiced mainstay of U.S. television
during the 1970s and early '80s through his starring roles in
"The Odd Couple" and "Quincy, M.E.," died on Monday at the age
of 90.
Klugman, whose pairing with Tony Randall on "The Odd Couple"
created one of television's most memorable duos, died at his
home in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles following a
period of declining health, according to his son, Adam Klugman.
"He went very suddenly and peacefully ... he was there one
minute and gone the next," the actor's son told Reuters, adding
that the elder Klugman had "been in convalescent mode for
awhile."
He said his father had lost his ability to walk and spent
much of his time in bed. His wife of four and a half years,
Peggy Crosby, former daughter-in-law of the late singer Bing
Crosby, was with him when he died, his son said.
In addition to his TV success, Klugman enjoyed a healthy
career on the stage as well as in movies and made successful
forays into horse breeding and political activism. Not even the
loss of a vocal cord to cancer in 1989 could silence him for
long.
Klugman gained fame for playing slovenly sports writer Oscar
Madison in the sitcom "The Odd Couple" - a role he also had
played on Broadway - and then as a crusading coroner in the
crime drama "Quincy, M.E."
"The Odd Couple," based on Neil Simon's play about two
disparate divorced men forced to share an apartment, ran for
five years on the ABC network, starting in 1970, but was never a
hit during that time. Only through reruns did Klugman and
co-star Randall, who played neat-freak Felix Unger, leave their
mark as one of U.S. television's great sitcom teams.
"We had wonderful respect for one another, we liked working
together but we never became friends," Klugman told the Miami
Herald in 2005. "I think that was on account of me. I was
withdrawn. I never let anybody get too close."
It was not until Klugman's cancer surgery, following years
of heavy smoking and throat problems, that a friendship
developed with Randall. Klugman had no voice and was glumly
resigned to the end of his acting career, but with Randall's
encouragement, he returned to the stage.
They resurrected their "Odd Couple" roles in a 1993 TV
movie, and Klugman paid tribute to Randall, who died in 2004, in
the memoir "Tony and Me: A Story of Friendship."
"Quincy, M.E.," which ran on NBC from 1976 to 1983, saw
Klugman assume a heavy behind-the-scenes role. He recalled that
he spent 20 hours a day working on the series, and he twice sued
its producer, Universal Studios, for a share of the net profits
he claimed were owed to him.
LOVE OF HORSES
Horses were perhaps Klugman's first love - both as a keen
gambler starting in his teens and later as a breeder. One of his
horses, Jaklin Klugman, finished third in the 1980 Kentucky
Derby and earned millions as a stud.
Born Jacob Joachim Klugman on April 27, 1922, he grew up in
a tough Philadelphia neighborhood. In 1945 a loan shark was
after him due to gambling losses so he fled to Pittsburgh, where
he studied drama at Carnegie Tech and worked several jobs to
settle his debts.
Two years later in New York, Klugman appeared opposite Henry
Fonda in the national stage production of "Mr. Roberts." In
1960, Klugman received a Tony nomination for his supporting role
in the musical "Gypsy."
In Hollywood, Klugman had notable supporting roles in such
films as "12 Angry Men" (1957), "Days of Wine and Roses" (1962)
and "Goodbye, Columbus" (1969).
He won the first of three Emmys in 1964 for an appearance on
the legal drama "The Defenders." Klugman and Randall each
received Emmy nominations for each of the "Odd Couple" seasons,
with Klugman winning in 1971 and 1973 and Randall in 1975.
Klugman also earned four Emmy nominations for NBC's "Quincy,
M.E." His character, who stepped out of his role as medical
examiner to solve murders that flummoxed the Los Angeles police,
never had a first name.
Klugman is survived by Crosby, his second wife, whom he
married in 2008 after a 20-year courtship; and two sons, Adam
and David, from his first marriage to late "Match Game" panelist
Brett Somers. Klugman and Somers were separated for more than 30
years of their 54-year marriage, which ended with her death in
2007.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; additional reporting and writing
by Dean Goodman; Editing by Steve Gorman and Paul Simao)