July 29 Popular radio and TV host David "Kidd"
Kraddick, the host of the syndicated show "Kidd Kraddick in the
Morning", died of cardiac disease, according to the deputy
coroner of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.
The Texas-based host whose program aired on dozens of radio
stations across the United States, passed away on Saturday at a
golf tournament held to raise money for his foundation, Kidd's
Kids, according to a joint statement from the morning show and
its syndicate, YEA Networks.
Kraddick, 53, was with colleagues from the radio show at a
country club in Gretna, Louisiana when he fell ill and was taken
to a local hospital, Deputy Coroner Dr Granville Morse said.
Kraddick lost consciousness while in the car on the way to the
Ochsner Medical Center-West Bank hospital, Morse said.
"The emergency team did an heroic work to try to resuscitate
Mr. Kraddick but despite all their efforts, he expired," Morse
said.
Kraddick was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m. local time on
Saturday at the hospital, Morse added.
A staple of the Texas radio market since 1984, David "Kidd"
Kraddick won the Marconi Award in 2006 as radio personality of
the year and his morning show crew was recently added to the
nationally syndicated TV show "Dish Nation," according to the
Dallas Morning News.
Monday morning's show was brief and started an hour later
than usual, at 7 a.m., according to the Dallas Morning News.
"Our hearts are very heavy at the loss of Kidd Kraddick, and
words are very difficult for us to come up with at this time,"
said an announcement made at 6 a.m.
Kraddick had one daughter, Caroline, a spokesman for
Kraddick's family said.
