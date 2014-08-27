Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for the presentation of the Moschino collection during its London Collections: Men show in London June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

NEW YORK The maker of the popular Grand Theft Auto video games said Lindsay Lohan's lawsuit accusing it of basing a character on her without permission is frivolous and an effort by the actress to attract attention.

In papers made public on Tuesday in a New York state court in Manhattan, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc called Lohan's claim "so legally meritless that it lacks any good-faith basis and can only have been filed for publicity purposes."

Take-Two wants to dismiss the July 1 lawsuit and have Lohan pay its legal fees.

A lawyer for Lohan did not immediately respond on Wednesday to requests for comment.

The 28-year-old "Mean Girls" star accused Take-Two and its Rockstar Games unit of basing the Lacey Jonas character in "Grand Theft Auto V" on her.

She said Jonas had a similar voice, image and clothing, and was also chased by paparazzi, and that "multiple people" had noticed a resemblance. Lohan's lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Take-Two countered that Jonas did not look like Lohan, apart from being young and blond.

It also said "expressive works" such as video games are "fully protected" under the U.S. Constitution.

Lohan has starred in a number of hit movies including "The Parent Trap" and "Mean Girls," but has in recent years become known for multiple legal woes and visits to rehab clinics.