Cast member Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves pose at the premiere of ''Magic Mike'' during the closing night of the Los Angeles Film Festival at the Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles, California June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LOS ANGELES Actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila, a Brazilian model, are expecting their third child, he said on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

The couple were married last month at their home in Austin, Texas, after dating for several years.

"Happy birthday America, more good news, Camila and I are expecting our 3rd child," McConaughey wrote on Twitter.

McConaughey, 42, plays the manager of a male strip club in the movie "Magic Mike," which came out on Friday. The movie has recorded about $50 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada, according to tracking firm Box Office Mojo.

The actor last year starred in the drama "The Lincoln Lawyer," and previously starred in several romantic comedies, including "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past" in 2009 and "Failure To Launch" in 2006.

McConaughey announced in March that he and Camila were relocating from California to his native Texas to raise their almost 4-year-old son, Levi, and 2-year-old daughter, Vida.

