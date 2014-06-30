NEW YORK U.S. actor Meshach Taylor, best known for his role as the affable assistant on the hit television show "Designing Women," has died at age 67, his agent said on Sunday.

Taylor died on Saturday at his home near Los Angeles after an 18-month battle with colorectal cancer that had spread to his liver, agent Dede Binder told Reuters.

"He fought valiantly and died surrounded by his loving family," she said.

On Friday, Taylor's family posted on his Facebook page that he had begun to slip away.

"It is with love and gratitude that we sorrowfully announce that our darling, amazingly brilliant and dynamic Meshach, the incredible father, husband, son and friend has begun his grand transition," the statement said.

Taylor's portrayal of Anthony Bouvier on the sitcom "Designing Women," which ran from 1986 to 1993 and starred Annie Potts and Delta Burke, earned him rave reviews for his demeanor and comic timing as he sparred with four Southern interior decorators.

Taylor also starred in the 1987 movie "Mannequin" and appeared in other television shows, including "Dave's World," "The Incredible Hulk" and "ALF."

His survivors include his wife of 30 years, four children and his 100-year-old mother, Binder said.

