LOS ANGELES Michael Jace, the actor who played a conflicted cop in the cable television drama "The Shield," was charged on Thursday with the murder of his wife, prosecutors said.

The 51-year-old actor is accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old April Jace on Monday at their Los Angeles home and then calling 911. Police found his wife's body and the couple's two young sons, who were unharmed.

Jace appeared in court on Thursday, handcuffed and dressed in tan pants and a light blue shirt. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge postponed his arraignment until June 18 at the request of his lawyer and set his bail at $2 million.

Defense attorney Jason Sias told reporters Jace is doing as well as someone in custody can be and "is thinking about his children."

It is not known what might have led to the shooting. Jace's jiu-jitsu instructor, Mark Robles, told reporters that Jace and his wife "looked like a couple that was in love."

Jace, who has appeared in mostly supporting roles on television over the last two decades, is best known for his work on the FX drama "The Shield."

The series, in which Jace played a Los Angeles police detective conflicted about his sexuality, ran on the Fox-owned network from 2002 to 2008.

Prosecutors charged Jace with one count of murder with a special allegation of using a gun, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said in a statement. If convicted, Jace faces 50 years to life in state prison.

(Reporting by Dana Feldman; Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Grant McCool)