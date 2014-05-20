(Recasts; adds details on children and emergency call)
LOS ANGELES May 20 Michael Jace, an actor known
for playing a cop in the cable television drama "The Shield,"
allegedly shot and killed his wife in their Los Angeles home
while their children were present, police said on Tuesday.
The 51-year-old actor, who has appeared mostly in supporting
roles on television over the past two decades, was arrested on
suspicion of murder and is being held on $1 million bail.
LAPD Detective Dean Vinluan said it was not known if the
couple's two children, who are now in the care of family, had
witnessed the murder.
April Jace, 40, was found dead at their modest home in the
Hyde Park section of South Los Angeles when police responded to
a report of domestic violence shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time
on Monday, according to police.
A printout of the emergency call indicated that someone had
said he shot his wife, Vinluan confirmed, but the detective said
it was not certain at this point if Jace had made those remarks.
Jace is best known for his role in the FX drama "The
Shield," as a Los Angeles police detective conflicted about his
sexuality. The show ran on the Fox-owned network from 2002-08.
Jace had been in Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection since
2011, according to online court documents. April Jace indicated
in those filings that she had been a public school teacher in
Los Angeles for the past 10 years.
Messages left with Jace's agent were not immediately
returned.
Jace has also had several movie credits, including the
Oscar-winning film "Forrest Gump," and "Boogie Nights."
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, additional reporting by Carey Gillam
in Kansas City; editing by G Crosse and Mary Milliken)