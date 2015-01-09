Singer Miley Cyrus poses at the premiere of ''Paranoia'' in Los Angeles, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES A man accused of breaking into Miley Cyrus' home in Los Angeles and stealing personal property belonging to the pop star and her brother has been charged with burglary, receiving stolen property and grand theft, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Rusty Edward Sellner, 22, entered not guilty pleas to all of the charges during a hearing on Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

Sellner is charged with breaking into the Cyrus' home in the Toluca Lake neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Dec. 14 and taking a large amount of personal property, prosecutors said.

It was not clear if Cyrus, 22, or anyone else was home at the time.

Prosecutors say Sellner, who has prior convictions for burglary and evading arrest, could face up to seven years and eight months in prison if convicted.

Cyrus, the daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, shot to fame as star of the Disney Channel series "Hannah Montana," in which she played a teen pop star who led a double life as an ordinary school girl.

The show ended after its 2010 season with Cyrus embarking on a full-fledged career as an adult pop star, scoring hits such as "Wrecking Ball."

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Beech)