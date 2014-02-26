LOS ANGELES Feb 25 Public television science
correspondent Miles O'Brien had his left forearm amputated
during emergency surgery earlier this month after suffering what
he thought was a minor blow to his limb while packing up some
equipment, he said on Tuesday.
O'Brien, 54, chronicled the progression of his medical
horror story, which unfolded at the end of a lengthy reporting
trip to Japan and the Philippines, in an account posted on his
personal blog site.
The initial injury, caused by a storage case falling onto
his arm, left the limb sore and swollen, but O'Brien said he
thought it would heal on its own without medical attention.
Instead, the injury progressed over the next two days into
an excruciatingly painful, life-threatening condition called
acute compartment syndrome, in which blood flow is severely
constrained by a buildup of pressure within a confined space in
the body, he wrote.
The physician he consulted immediately admitted him to a
hospital, where doctors recommended an emergency procedure known
as a fasciotomy, the surgical removal of fascia, or connective
tissue, in an injured extremity to relieve pressure and save the
limb.
The outcome proved more dire still.
"I was later told that things tanked even further once I was
on the table," he wrote. "And when I lost blood pressure during
the surgery due to complications ... the doctor made a real-time
call and amputated my arm just above the elbow."
O'Brien, whose blog post did not make clear where the
medical treatment occurred, added that the doctor told him
afterward "it all boiled down to a choice, between life and a
limb."
The broadcast journalist, who said he wrote the blog entry
by typing with one hand and with help from dictation software,
described himself as grateful for being alive, despite the
challenges of lingering "phantom pain" from his lost limb and
challenges that lie ahead.
"Life is all about playing the hand that is dealt you," he
wrote. "Actually I would love somebody to deal me another hand
right about now - in more ways than one."
O'Brien, a native of Detroit, is the science correspondent
for the "PBS NewsHour," a producer and director of the PBS
science documentary series "NOVA," a correspondent for the PBS
documentary series "Frontline" and the chief correspondent for
the National Science Foundation's "Science Nation" series.
Before his PBS tenure, O'Brien spent 16 years at CNN
covering science, space, aviation technology and the
environment, leaving the cable network in 2008. He had been
slated to become the first journalist to fly aboard one of
NASA's space shuttles, an assignment that was canceled after the
Columbia and its crew were lost.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Ken Wills)