April 14 A Los Angeles judge ruled on Tuesday
that the wife of former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald
Sterling is owed $2.6 million from the woman he lavished with
gifts and was behind his downfall, the Associated Press
reported.
Shelly Sterling said in her lawsuit that V. Stiviano, who
recorded the now-infamous racist remarks by Donald Sterling that
led the NBA last year to ban him for life and force the sale of
the Clippers franchise, was essentially a gold digger who
seduced her husband into providing money and gifts.
Attorneys for both sides could not be immediately reached
for comment.
