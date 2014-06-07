(Updates condition of other injured crash victims)
By David Jones
NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey, June 7 Actor and
comedian Tracy Morgan, best known for his roles on "Saturday
Night Live" and "30 Rock," was badly injured early on Saturday
when the limo bus he was riding in overturned in a multi-vehicle
crash in New Jersey that killed another comic.
Morgan, 45, was in critical condition in an intensive care
unit at a hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey, police and his
spokesman said.
The comedian James McNair, also known as Jimmy Mack, was
killed in the crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, police said.
McNair, who was 63 and lived in Peekskill, New York, was riding
in the limo bus with Morgan.
At least three other people were hospitalized following the
crash, in which a tractor-trailer struck the back of the limo
bus at around 1 a.m. local time near Cranbury Township, New
Jersey State Police spokesman Gregory Williams said, citing a
preliminary investigation.
After the collision, involving another tractor-trailer, a
sport utility vehicle and two other cars, the limo bus was on
its side, Williams said.
Morgan was part of a stand-up comedy "Turn it Funny" tour
and had performed at a Dover, Delaware, casino on Friday night.
He was taken by helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson University
Hospital Center in New Brunswick, Williams said. Morgan's
spokesman said the comic would remain there on Saturday.
"His family is now with him and he is receiving excellent
care," spokesman Lewis Kay said in a statement. "We don't
anticipate much of a change in his condition today."
Morgan's assistant Jeff Millea and the comedians Ardie Fuqua
and Harris Stanton also went to the same hospital. Hospital
spokesman Peter Haigney said three of the patients there were in
critical condition and one was in fair condition but declined to
identify them, citing privacy laws.
The driver of the truck, 35-year-old Kevin Roper, was
charged on Saturday with one count of death by auto and four
counts of assault by auto, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's
Office said, adding that he was expected to surrender to
authorities.
Police were still investigating the crash and the National
Transportation Safety Board was also sending investigators.
'STAY STRONG TRACY MORGAN'
Wal-Mart CEO Bill Simon said in a written statement on
Saturday that one of the company's trucks had been involved in
the crash and said he was praying for the family and friends of
McNair and everyone involved.
"We are working quickly to understand what happened and are
cooperating fully with law enforcement to aid their
investigation," Simon said. "The facts are continuing to
unfold. If it's determined that our truck caused the accident,
Walmart will take full responsibility."
Morgan is one of the best-known black comedians in the
United States, finding humor in the often fraught realm of
American race relations.
Several of his celebrity friends, including comedians George
Lopez and Andy Richter and the director Jon Favreau, posted
messages of support on Twitter.
"Stay strong Tracy Morgan," the hip-hop mogul Russell
Simmons wrote. "We love you."
A few days before his Friday show at Dover Downs Hotel &
Casino, a message was posted on Morgan's Twitter account that
read: "Dover downs I'm coming with truck loads of funny Delaware
stand up get those tix while u can baby!!!!!"
Following that show, Morgan had been due to appear on
Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Morgan shot to fame with roles on "Saturday Night Live" that
often poked fun at racial prejudices. One of his best known
characters was Uncle Jemima pitching "pure mash liquor" - a
sendup of the Aunt Jemima character's maple syrup commercial.
The New York City native spent seven years at SNL before
leaving the cast in 2003. He went on to star in the sitcom "30
Rock" for seven seasons alongside Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin.
Morgan played an unhinged, reckless comedian called Tracy Jordan
in a network television satire that caricatured his SNL days.
"30 Rock" also skewered Morgan's sometimes inflammatory
stand-up routine. After reportedly joking during a performance
in 2011 that he would stab his own son to death if he spoke in a
"gay voice," Morgan publicly apologized.
He has three sons with his first wife, Sabina Morgan, and is
now engaged to Megan Wollover, with whom he had a daughter in
2013. Morgan, a diabetic, had a kidney transplant in 2010.
