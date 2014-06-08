NEW YORK, June 8 Actor and comedian Tracy
Morgan, best known for his roles on "30 Rock" and "Saturday
Night Live," remained in critical condition at a New Jersey
hospital on Sunday after his limo bus overturned in a
multi-vehicle crash that left another comic dead.
Two other people riding in the bus with Morgan, 45, were
also in critical condition at Robert Wood Johnson University
Hospital Center, according to hospital spokeswoman Zenaida
Mendez.
A fourth passenger on the bus, comedian James McNair, 62, of
Peekskill, New York, died at the scene, according to New Jersey
State Police.
The comics were returning from a performance in Delaware
around 1 am local time Saturday when a tractor-trailer slammed
into the back of their chauffeured Mercedes limo bus near
Cranbury Township, New Jersey, flipping it over.
The impact caused a chain reaction crash involving another
truck, a sport utility vehicle and two other cars, said New
Jersey State Police spokesman Gregory Williams.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Kevin Roper, 35, of
Jonesboro, Georgia has been charged with death by auto, New
Jersey State Police said. He could also face four counts of
assault by auto, police said.
Morgan's assistant Jeff Millea said the two other
hospitalized passengers were Ardie Fuqua and Harris Stanton.
Hospital officials did not identify the passengers citing
privacy laws.
Police were still investigating the crash and the National
Transportation Safety Board was also sending investigators.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)