By Ellen Wulfhorst
| NEW YORK, June 20
NEW YORK, June 20 Actor and comedian Tracy
Morgan, critically injured in a New Jersey highway collision
earlier this month, has been moved to a rehabilitation center
where he is expected to stay for a few weeks, his publicist said
on Friday.
Morgan has been undergoing treatment at the Robert Wood
Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey, since
the chain-reaction crash on June 7 that killed another comic and
injured three other people.
"Tracy has been transferred to an undisclosed rehab center,
where he is expected to remain for the next few weeks," his
publicist Lewis Kay said in a statement. "While he is continuing
to show signs of improvement, he still has a long way to go."
Morgan suffered a broken leg and other injuries.
The collision occurred near Cranbury Township, New Jersey,
when a truck slammed into the back of a Mercedes limo bus
carrying Morgan and several others, flipping it over.
Comedian James McNair, 62, known by his stage name Jimmy
Mack, of Peekskill, New York, died at the scene.
The truck driver, a Wal-Mart Stores Inc employee who
was driving a company tractor trailer, has been charged with
vehicular homicide. He had not slept in more than 24 hours
before the crash, according to the criminal complaint.
Morgan, 45, is best known for his roles on the TV shows "30
Rock" and "Saturday Night Live."
The comics were returning from a performance in Delaware.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Eric Beech)