By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 29 Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan and
others in his limousine were not wearing seat belts when their
vehicle was struck by a Wal-Mart truck in a June highway
accident, the retailer said on Monday.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc made its contention in a court
filing responding to a lawsuit by Morgan and three other
plaintiffs over the crash on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Known for his work on NBC's "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night
Live," Morgan spent several weeks in rehabilitation following
the June 7 accident, which killed his friend and fellow comedian
James McNair.
In its filing, Wal-Mart said the injuries suffered by
surviving passengers were caused in whole or in part by their
"failure to properly wear an appropriate available seatbelt
restraint device."
Wal-Mart said that by failing to use seat belts, the
passengers "upon information and belief, acted unreasonably and
in disregard" of their best interests.
Other plaintiffs include comedian Ardley Fuqua Jr, Morgan's
assistant Jeffrey Millea and Millea's wife, Krista Millea.
"It's not a defense. They're trying to mitigate their
damages," Benedict Morelli, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in
a phone interview.
"Any time a lawyer says 'upon information and belief,' it
means they don't know," he added. "Maybe they want to play
hardball. If so, I'm ready."
In their July 10 lawsuit, the plaintiffs claimed that
Wal-Mart knew or should have known its truck driver, Kevin
Roper, had been awake for more than 24 hours before the crash,
which under the law meant he should not have been on the road.
Federal investigators have said Roper was driving roughly 20
miles per hour (32 km per hour) over the speed limit just before
the crash.
Wal-Mart spokeswoman Brooke Buchanan said the company
remains "willing to work with Mr. Morgan and the other
plaintiffs" to resolve the lawsuit.
Wal-Mart has said it was sorry that one of its trucks was
involved. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer declined in
its filing to address many of the plaintiffs' claims, citing a
pending probe by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Roper has been charged with vehicular homicide and
assault-by-auto and pleaded not guilty.
