Nov 18 An attorney for comedian Tracy Morgan
said on Tuesday he was struggling to return "to the way he was"
after suffering a serious brain injury in a New Jersey highway
crash, a newspaper reported.
Morgan's limousine was struck by a Wal-Mart truck in June
and the actor and former "Saturday Night Live" performer spent
weeks in rehabilitation after the accident. The crash killed
comedian James McNair.
Morgan's attorney, Benedict Morelli, said Morgan was left
with a traumatic brain injury and several broken bones, the
Times of Trenton reported. Three other passengers were injured.
"We are hoping and praying to get him back to the way he
was," Morelli said outside federal court in Trenton, New Jersey.
"But the jury's out."
Morelli said Morgan had been using a wheelchair while
undergoing therapy at home, the newspaper said.
Morgan and the surviving passengers are suing Wal-Mart over
the accident. Attorneys for Morgan and Wal-Mart were in court to
schedule dates in the civil case.
Morgan and other passengers allege that Wal-Mart knew or
should have known its truck driver, Kevin Roper, had been awake
for more than 24 hours before the crash, which meant under the
law he should not have been on the road.
Wal-Mart has argued the injuries suffered by the survivors
were caused wholly or in part by their failure to wear seat
belts.
Roper has been charged with vehicular homicide and assault
by auto and pleaded not guilty.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Peter
Cooney)