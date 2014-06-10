By Victoria Cavaliere
NEW YORK, June 10 A woman who witnessed a
multicar collision on a New Jersey highway that critically
injured comedian Tracy Morgan and killed one of his associates
called 911 to report a "terrible accident," according to audio
recordings released on Tuesday.
"There's a terrible accident. The car flipped. It's on its
side," the unidentified woman told an emergency operator moments
after the early Saturday crash in which a Wal-Mart tractor
trailer slammed into a limousine van carrying Morgan and several
other people.
"There was an accident on the New Jersey Turnpike. It
happened behind us," another caller said in 911 recordings
released by the New Jersey State Police.
Morgan, 45, best known for his roles on "30 Rock" and
"Saturday Night Live," and two other people riding in the van
were critically injured and remained in a critical care unit on
Tuesday, said a spokeswoman at the Robert Wood Johnson
University Hospital Center in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Comic James "Jimmy Mack" McNair, 62, a writing partner of
Morgan's who was also in the van, died at the scene.
A fifth passenger was lightly hurt and released from the
hospital.
The driver of the Wal-Mart truck, Kevin Roper, 35, has been
charged with vehicular homicide and injury by auto for operating
his commercial vehicle after not having slept for more than 24
hours, resulting in the fatal crash, according to prosecutors.
He is due to appear in Middlesex County Superior Court on
Wednesday.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Tuesday that its 7,175
drivers meet some of the highest safety standards in the
industry.
So-called drowsy driving, or driving with too little sleep,
causes more than 100,000 crashes a year, resulting in 40,000
injuries and 1,550 deaths, according to the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Scott Malone and
Eric Beech)