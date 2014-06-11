By Victoria Cavaliere
| NEW YORK, June 11
NEW YORK, June 11 A Georgia truck driver accused
of causing a fatal car crash on a New Jersey highway that
critically injured comedian Tracy Morgan was due in court on
Wednesday to face charges of vehicular homicide while driving
with too little sleep.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc delivery driver Kevin Roper, 35,
was scheduled to be arraigned in New Brunswick, New Jersey, on
charges of death by auto and injury by auto while operating his
tractor trailer without having slept "in excess of 24 hours,"
according to prosecutors.
It is unclear how Roper, who is free on $50,000 bail,
intends to plead in a case that has refocused attention on
required rest for drivers of commercial vehicles and the dangers
of so-called "drowsy driving."
Roper is accused of failing to see traffic slowing in front
of him on the New Jersey Turnpike and slamming into the back of
a limousine van carrying Morgan, best known for roles on "30
Rock" and "Saturday Night Live," and several of his associates.
The chain reaction crash early on Saturday involved a total
of six vehicles, and left a passenger in the limo van, comedian
James "Jimmy Mack" McNair, dead.
Morgan and two other van passengers were critically injured
and remain hospitalized in New Jersey. A fourth limo passenger
was injured less severely.
Morgan's spokesman, Lewis Kay, said on Tuesday the
45-year-old entertainer "remains in critical but stable
condition," and was making a slow recovery from injuries
including a broken leg, nose and ribs.
Wal-Mart has promised to cooperate in the state and federal
investigation into the crash and said its drivers are among the
safest on the road.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Scott Malone and
Sandra Maler)