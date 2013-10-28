(Corrects spelling of surname in headline)
LOS ANGELES Oct 27 "Rush" actress Olivia Wilde
is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiance and
"Saturday Night Live" veteran Jason Sudeikis, People magazine
reported on Sunday.
The 29-year-old actress, who first gained wide attention as
Dr. Remy "Thirteen" Hadley on Fox television's medical drama
"House," met Sudeikis, 38, on the 2011 season finale of "SNL"
and they began dating six months later. They became engaged in
January of this year, according to People.
"They are incredibly happy," an unnamed source close to the
couple was quoted as telling the magazine. "They're very excited
to welcome a new member into their family.
People said representatives for the couple confirmed that
Wilde, who co-stars as a 1970s supermodel in Ron Howard's
big-screen race car drama "Rush," is pregnant with their first
child, but there was no word on a due date.
Earlier this year, Wilde told fashion magazine Marie Claire
that she was excited about starting a family with Sudeikis in
the future, saying, "He's so good with kids. ... I'm open-minded
about how many, but three is like a little party."
Both performers have been previously married and divorced -
Sudeikis to television writer and producer Kay Cannon and Wilde
to documentary filmmaker Tao Raspoli. Those unions ended in 2010
and 2011, respectively, without children.
(Writing by Steve Gorman and Paul Simao)