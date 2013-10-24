By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 23 A former University of
California policeman who stirred public outrage by
pepper-spraying peaceful student protesters has been awarded
$38,000 in worker's compensation for psychiatric damage he
claimed to have suffered from the 2011 incident, the university
said on Wednesday.
Then-campus police Lieutenant John Pike came to symbolize
law enforcement aggression against anti-Wall Street protests at
the time when video footage widely aired on TV and the Internet
showed him casually dousing demonstrators in the face with a can
of pepper spray as they sat on the ground.
Pike was suspended from his job at UC Davis and ultimately
left the force in July 2012, but university officials did not
disclose the circumstances of his departure.
A scathing 190-page report on the incident found that
university officials and UC Davis police used poor judgment and
excessive force in the confrontation. And the incident was
widely mocked in satirical messages posted on the Internet in
which still photos of Pike wielding his pepper spray were
inserted into famed works or art or pop culture images.
The university last fall agreed to pay $1 million to settle
a lawsuit brought on behalf of the 21 students who got sprayed
and later reported suffering panic attacks, trauma and academic
problems as a result.
In June of this year, Pike himself filed a worker's
compensation claim with UC Davis over the incident, saying he
suffered unspecified psychiatric and nervous system damage,
though the document did not explain how he claimed to have been
harmed, records show.
On Oct. 16, the state Division of Workers Compensation
Appeals Board agreed to resolve his claim by paying him a
settlement totaling $38,055, UC Davis spokesman Andy Fell said
on Wednesday.
"This case has been resolved in accordance with state law
and processes on workers' compensation," Fell said in a written
statement. "The final resolution is in line with permanent
impairment as calculated by the state's disability evaluation
unit."
Fell said he was not at liberty to elaborate on Pike's claim
or the circumstances behind it.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Pike had earned
more than $110,000 from his job in 2010, citing a database of
state worker salaries from the last year for which figures are
available.
The newspaper said he had received more than 17,000 angry or
threatening emails, 10,000 text messages and hundreds of letters
after the video of the pepper-spraying went viral.
UC Davis Chancellor Linda Katehi had asked prosecutors to
look into possible criminal charges against the police officers
involved in the pepper-spraying. But the Yolo County District
Attorney's office determined there were no grounds on which to
bring a case.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Lisa
Shumaker)