* Three people hospitalized
* TV footages shows shrieking students
By R.T. Watson
SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 4 Santa Monica
College is investigating reports that as many as 30 people were
pepper-sprayed by campus police during a student protest of fee
increases at a Board of Trustees meeting, school officials said
on Wednesday.
Two people who were overcome by the caustic spray during
Tuesday night's clash, and a third who complained of having
difficulty breathing afterward, were taken to hospitals,
according to Captain Judah Mitchell of the Santa Monica Fire
Department.
He said about 30 people, mostly students, complained of
being sprayed, but only five submitted to examination or
treatment at the scene by paramedics. The spray was used while
about 200 people were present at the meeting, he said.
Footage of the incident on local KTLA television news showed
dozens of shrieking students clutching their hands over their
eyes pushing their way past police as they tried to flee through
a hallway.
"I was standing outside the Board of Trustees meeting asking
a police officer if he could go inside and ask if they could
move the meeting to a bigger room and out of nowhere, I breathed
in and there was this pepper smell," Marjohnny Torres-Nativi,
22, a member of the student government, told Reuters on
Wednesday.
"Then I saw police officers tackle the (student) vice
president in front of me, while she was already crying because
she was already pepper-sprayed," he said. "I saw people on the
floor choking."
One student told KTLA that the protest was peaceful, adding:
"I don't think anything justifies the use of pepper spray."
A counselor at the college, Patti Del Valle, said the
students were demonstrating against a two-tiered fee system due
to go into effect this summer that would significantly raise the
cost of attending the community college.
She said campus police tried to limit the number of students
inside the board meeting room to about 12 or 13 people, as some
students shouted "Shame on you" to the trustees.
After the pepper spraying, the board reconvened "for a good
hour" and heard complaints from about 20 protesters, Del Valle
said.
"This matter is clearly under investigation" by the college,
campus spokesman Bruce Smith told Reuters. "This is a Santa
Monica College Police Department issue," he added. "Nobody has
been placed on leave at this point."
He declined to comment on the circumstances of the
pepper-spraying incident, or on the number of people affected,
saying, "Our focus was on maintaining order, maintaining
safety." He said the college would be issuing a statement later
in the day.
In a similar incident in November, campus police at the
University of California, Davis, pepper-sprayed a group of
student protesters during an anti-Wall Street demonstration in a
confrontation captured on video and widely broadcast on TV and
the Internet.
The UC Davis chancellor came under heavy fire for that
incident, and a report on the investigation was due for release
later this month.
(Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Vicki Allen)