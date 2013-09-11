By Amanda Becker
| Sept 10
Sept 10 In his first major speech since being
sworn in last week as the new U.S. labor secretary, Thomas Perez
vowed on Tuesday to work with President Barack Obama for
comprehensive immigration reform, a higher minimum wage and
implementation of new healthcare laws.
The 51-year-old son of Dominican immigrants, Perez told
Reuters in an interview that his Labor Department will be a
tough labor law enforcer and pursue the kind of litigation that
yielded a record $280 million in back wages for workers in 2012.
He said the department will confront income inequality and
level the playing field for workers. "As we emerge from the
worst recession of our lifetime, I will make it my top priority
to expand opportunity," he said.
Perez spoke to more than 1,600 people gathered at the
AFL-CIO convention in Los Angeles. He described a "direct
relationship" between the economic security of middle-class
workers and organized labor.
The comprehensive immigration bill passed by the U.S. Senate
and pending before the House of Representatives, he said, would
help employers and workers by easing a workforce "skills gap."
He pointed to a program created when he was a county
official in Maryland as an example of something that could be
implemented on a national level. Montgomery County officials saw
that a number of foreign-born nurses with legal status were
working in the cleaning industry. With "nominal" investment, the
county helped them improve their language skills and update
their credentials. Local hospitals, which had resorted to
recruiting nurses abroad, could then hire locally, Perez said.
"As we pass immigration reform, we're going to enhance
opportunities in a lot of these high-demand areas because we
have a treasure trove of people who simply need to address their
immigration status," Perez said.
A native of Buffalo, New York, Perez's parents were
first-generation immigrants from the Dominican Republic. His
maternal grandfather, an ambassador to the United States,
remained here as a political refugee after criticizing the
Dominican regime.
Perez told the AFL-CIO members that he had three newspaper
routes and worked at a department store and on a trash truck
before going to college and law school with the help of
scholarships, work-study programs and government grants.
Since graduating from Harvard Law School, he has been a
government prosecutor, county official, Maryland's Secretary of
Labor and, most recently, assistant attorney general for the
Civil Rights Division at the U.S. Department of Justice.
During a tumultuous Senate confirmation process, Republican
lawmakers criticized his record on voting rights and immigration
at the Justice Department. He was confirmed by the Senate in
July after a deal to act on stalled nominations averted a
showdown.
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has praised Obama's
decision to nominate Perez, saying he is an aggressive
prosecutor who will support workers.
Perez said during his speech that the department, with
Obama, is committed to raising the minimum wage.
He rejected the idea that higher wages would stifle job
growth.
"When you have worker prosperity, you have economic
prosperity," Perez said.
