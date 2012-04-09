* Crucial language difference with Missouri law
April 9 A proposed law in Oklahoma that would
grant embryos full rights as people from the moment of
conception may represent the next big challenge to the
constitutional right to abortion in the United States.
Oklahoma's Personhood Act passed the state Senate in February
and is expected to be approved by the Republican-controlled
House within weeks. The state's Republican governor, Mary
Fallin, is an abortion opponent and is expected to sign the bill
if it passes.
If an embryo has full legal rights, abortion would represent
murder. While the bill does not expressly prohibit abortion,
abortion-rights advocates say there's nothing to stop hospital
administrators or local law enforcement agencies from
restricting or criminalizing abortions under the law. The bill
does not carve out exceptions for rape or incest.
Missouri is the only state so far with such a "personhood"
law on its books establishing legal rights for embryos, though
similar initiatives have been proposed in a handful of states.
These include last fall's failed attempt in Mississippi to
enact a personhood amendment to the state constitution and a
similar proposal in Virginia that was put on hold by the
legislature until next year.
But Oklahoma's bill seeks to go farther than Missouri's in
challenging the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v.
Wade that legalized abortion by not including language
acknowledging that it defers to the court and Constitution.
Like other personhood measures, the Oklahoma bill has been
controversial within the anti-abortion camp. The initiatives are
designed to provoke legal challenges from abortion-rights
supporters, with the ultimate goal of giving the Supreme Court a
vehicle to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to Keith Mason, a
leader of the movement.
The personhood approach has the backing of such abortion
opponents as Republican presidential candidates Rick Santorum
and Newt Gingrich, and it has been an issue in the Republican
presidential primary to select a candidate to run against
President Barack Obama in the Nov. 6 election.
Several Republican candidates, including Gingrich and
Santorum, signed a pledge written by Personhood USA, the
Colorado-based grassroots group behind the failed Mississippi
personhood amendment.
Republican front-runner Mitt Romney, who believes abortion
should be illegal, has not signed the pledge, which proclaims
support for the "unalienable right to life of all human beings
as persons at every stage of development" and vows to advance
laws and judicial appointments that support those beliefs.
DILEMMAS FOR BOTH SIDES
But Oklahoma's measure has been criticized by some
anti-abortion leaders, who fear the strategy could backfire by
provoking the Supreme Court to strike it down.
The measure also poses a quandary for the abortion-rights
side. If it chooses not to challenge personhood initiatives,
even the symbolic ones, that plays into the anti-abortion
strategy of chipping away at Roe. However, if abortion-rights
advocates challenge such laws, they run the risk of handing the
Supreme Court an opportunity to definitively repudiate Roe.
With four liberal and four conservative justices on the
court, Justice Anthony Kennedy is considered the pivotal fifth
vote on abortion, having gone both ways on the issue.
The wording of the Oklahoma measure appears to have been
guided by the more aggressive anti-abortion strategy.
The bill mimics almost verbatim legislation enacted in
Missouri in 1986. Like the Missouri law, the Oklahoma bill
requires the state to give unborn children the same rights and
privileges available to other citizens from the "moment of
conception until birth."
But there is a crucial difference. While the Missouri
statute explicitly recognized that the rights of unborn children
are "subject to the Constitution of the United States, and
decisional interpretations thereof by the United States Supreme
Court," Oklahoma makes no such acknowledgement. That difference
brings the Oklahoma bill into direct conflict with Roe,
providing grounds for a lawsuit.
The omission of the "subject to" language certainly looks
like it's intentional, said Oklahoma state Senator Judy Eason
McIntyre, a Democrat who voted against the bill in the Senate.
Talcott Camp of the American Civil Liberties Union, which
supports abortion rights, said the omitted language will be a
significant consideration in any decision to challenge the
statute. "If the bill becomes law, it's something we would look
at very carefully," she said.
The bill's co-sponsors, Senator Brian Crain and
Representative Lisa Billy, have said that the bill simply
defines when life begins and, like Missouri's statute, would not
prohibit abortion. They did not respond to multiple requests for
comment.
The law's impact on abortion was unclear in Missouri, which
according to the Guttmacher Institute had six abortion providers
as of 2008.
LEGAL CHALLENGES
Personhood USA said the current Supreme Court could uphold a
personhood law that restricts abortion, based on the argument
that states have greater police powers than the federal
government under the 10th Amendment, which grants states powers
not delegated to the federal government.
With Oklahoma's Personhood Act, "I think we are on solid
footing," said Mason, president of Personhood USA. "The court
has given strong indication it's a pro-states' rights court."
The more moderate wing of the anti-abortion movement,
however, seeks to chip away at Roe piecemeal, pushing, for
example, for state regulations that require parental consent,
ultrasounds and 24-hour waiting periods for abortions.
These activists said the aggressive personhood measures are
doomed to fail and could ultimately backfire.
Clarke Forsythe, senior counsel for Americans United for
Life, a lobbying group, said a personhood challenge would be
unlikely to succeed before the current Supreme Court. "We don't
have a majority on the Supreme Court right now, and personhood
isn't going to change the mind of the justices," he said.
When the court, including Justice Kennedy, voted to
preserve the core principles of Roe in 1992, it focused on the
grounds that women have come to rely on abortion as part of
their health care. That's the rationale that unites the majority
of the justices, Forsythe said, not personhood.
Personhood laws that directly conflict with Roe v. Wade
could provoke the Supreme Court to adopt an even more
pro-abortion rights posture, striking down restrictions passed
by some states, said James Bopp, general counsel for the
National Right to Life Committee. He called efforts like the
Oklahoma bill and personhood amendments, "fruitless, imprudent
and potentially damaging."
If signed into law, the bill would appear to ban abortion
outright and could trigger a number of immediate legal
challenges, said Caitlin Borgmann, a professor at CUNY School of
Law who specializes in reproductive rights law.
One strong line of attack against the Oklahoma statute could
come from physicians, said Borgmann. They could argue the law is
unconstitutionally vague and deters them from engaging in their
work -- from performing abortions to treating ectopic
pregnancies or administering the morning after pill.
