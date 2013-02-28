By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 27 One of two California
tourists in Peru feared by family to have been kidnapped sent
home her first online greeting in a month on Wednesday, saying
she and her boyfriend were safe on a military base, playing with
a monkey and being treated like celebrities.
The Facebook message was posted a day after the Peruvian
government said Jamie Neal and her traveling companion, Garrett
Hand, both 25, had surfaced on a riverboat in the Amazon,
surprised to learn they were the subjects of an international
search.
"Everyone is interviewing us and taking photos, saying that
we are now famous in Peru," Neal wrote from a military
installation at Pantoja, in northern Peru near the border with
Ecuador, where she said she and Hand had been taken.
"The Peruvian military gave us our own house to stay in and
food and a bunch of booze to drink," Neal said, adding, "This is
... insane." She also said Peruvian tourism officials planned to
fly a plane to Pantoja on Thursday to meet "us and bring us
gifts."
Hand later posted a separate greeting on his own Facebook
page, saying simply, "I'm alive."
It was not clear why the couple were brought to a military
base, and tourism officials in Lima, the Peruvian capital, were
not immediately available for comment.
Neal apologized for worrying friends and family with her
disappearance but said that she and Hand had been traveling
through remote villages in the Amazon without electricity,
telephones or Internet service.
MAKING FRIENDS WITH A MONKEY
The couple were still unable to make a phone call via Skype
because of slow Internet connections at the base, she said,
adding they would call home when it was possible.
Neal concluded her message saying she was "going to go play
with the pet monkey we named Pepe ... he was just biting my
toes."
The Oakland, California, couple embarked on an open-ended
bicycle tour of South America in late November. Relatives said
that after hearing from the couple regularly, all communication
from the pair stopped on Jan. 25, along with activity on their
bank accounts.
Relatives and co-workers expressed fears that Hand and Neal
might have been abducted.
At the time, the couple were traveling to Lima from Cusco, a
mountainous region near the ancient Incan city of Machu Picchu,
where U.S. tourists were recently advised of kidnapping risks
linked to a turf war between government forces and Maoist
Shining Path rebels.
Peruvian officials launched a search for Neal and Hand
shortly after they were reported missing and announced on
Tuesday that the couple were found safe in Angoteros, Peru, on a
boat up the Napo River headed for Ecuador.
Francine Fitzgerald, Hand's mother, said she would still
fear for the couple's safety until she talked to them on the
phone and saw a recent photo of them.
"We need to insist that an American citizen government
official is witness to this supposed meeting that is going to
occur sometime within the next day or two," the Hand family said
in a statement early on Wednesday.
The Hand and Neal families did not respond to interview
requests on Wednesday.
Peru's minister of tourism told CNN he was "deeply
concerned" that the media attention caused by the missing couple
would negatively affect his country.
(Editing by Steve Gorman, Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)