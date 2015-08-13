By Marty Graham
| SAN DIEGO
SAN DIEGO Aug 13 Animal rights activists
released video on Thursday of farm workers in Argentina slashing
lambs with knives, prompting outdoor clothing maker Patagonia
Inc to apologize and launch an investigation into the practices
of one of its suppliers.
The graphic four-minute video, published by People for the
Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), was filmed in the Ovis 21
farm network, which provides merino wool used in Patagonia's
base layers and insulation. (bit.ly/1J75Ff0)
It shows cruel treatment of lambs and sheep, including
castration and the docking of tails. Some lambs are stabbed in
the neck with knives, and at least one is skinned while
apparently still alive.
Patagonia, which highlights its commitment to sustainability
and responsible sourcing, said in a statement the footage was
"as disturbing as anything PETA puts out."
It also said it was "especially humbling" because the
company had hoped to improve animal welfare by working with Ovis
21 on a new approach to grazing.
But it said it had not audited the network's animal-welfare
practices, and had been unaware of the issues raised.
"We are investigating the practices shown. We will work with
Ovis 21 to make needed corrections and improvements, and report
back to our customers and the public on the steps we will take,"
Patagonia said in the statement.
"We apologize for the harm done in our name; we will keep
you posted."
The Ventura, California-based company said it respected, but
did not share, PETA's belief that animals should not be used for
any human purpose. PETA said all wool is the needless product of
a cruel business.
"It's a pipe dream to think that wool can be mass-produced
without causing animals to suffer," the animal rights group
said.
Ovis 21 did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Marty Graham; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric
Walsh)