LOS ANGELES, July 6 Scott Peterson, convicted of
murdering his pregnant wife and unborn son and sentenced to
death following a sensational 2004 trial, ha s filed an appeal to
the California Supreme Court, saying he was denied a fair trial
in part because of publicity surrounding the case.
The 39-year-old former fertilizer salesman, who has been
held on California's death row at San Quentin State Prison since
2005, also challenged his death sentence on several grounds and
said California's death penalty is unconstitutional.
Peterson "would like the process to move faster because he
believes at the end of the day that he will be vindicated,"
Peterson's appellate attorney, Cliff Gardner, told Reuters.
A spokesman for the Stanislaus County District Attorney's
Office, which prosecuted Peterson, could not immediately be
reached for comment on the appeal. Gardner said it would likely
be several years before California's high court holds oral
arguments and issues a ruling in the case.
Peterson reported his wife, Laci, missing from the home they
shared in Modesto, California, on Dec. 24, 2002, telling police
he had gone fishing in San Francisco Bay early that morning and
returned to find her gone.
Her body and that of her unborn child washed ashore from the
bay the following April.
Prosecutors argued at trial that Peterson suffocated or
strangled his wife on Christmas Eve or the night before and
dumped her body in the bay, weighted so it would not surface.
Defense attorney Gardner wrote in the 427-page appeal that
despite calling more than 150 witnesses, prosecutors were unable
to prove how, when or where the crime occurred and argued that
the conviction came amid an "extraordinary" amount of publicity.
"The trial judge noted that he had never seen anything like
this case, and the prosecution itself conceded that this case
generated more publicity than even the O.J. Simpson case,"
Gardner said, referring to the former football star's so-called
"Trial of the Century."
"Before hearing even a single witness, nearly half of all
prospective jurors admitted they had already decided Mr.
Peterson was guilty of capital murder," he wrote.
Gardner also said it was improper for the trial judge to
dismiss prospective jurors because they said in a questionnaire
that they opposed the death penalty and that he erred by
allowing dog scent identification evidence.
