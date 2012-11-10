* Commanded Iraq and Afghanistan wars
* Stepped out of limelight to run intelligence agency
* Wife Holly lauded for work on behalf of military families
By Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 David Petraeus was a star on
the battlefield, commanding the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, but
was undone by "poor judgment" in engaging in an extramarital
affair that led to his downfall as CIA director.
Just two days after his 60th birthday, Petraeus stepped down
from the spy agency where he had held the top office since Sept.
6, 2011.
"After being married for over 37 years, I showed extremely
poor judgment by engaging in an extramarital affair. Such
behavior is unacceptable, both as a husband and as the leader of
an organization such as ours. This afternoon, the President
graciously accepted my resignation," Petraeus told the shadow
warriors he commanded at CIA.
It was a stunning downfall for a revered military man who
was seen as one of the top American leaders of his generation
and was once considered a potential contender for the White
House.
Petraeus was credited with pulling Iraq from the brink of
all-out civil war and for battlefield successes in Afghanistan
after overseeing a surge of 30,000 troops ordered by President
Barack Obama in late 2009. He became known for
counter-insurgency strategies that were seen as gaining ground
against the Taliban in Afghanistan.
"I don't think he was professionally overrated. His were
genuine accomplishments," said James Carafano, a war historian
with the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank.
At the time of his nomination to the CIA post, some
Washington insiders had said the White House wanted to find a
high-profile position for Petraeus to ensure he would not be
recruited by Republicans as a challenger to the 2012 Obama-Biden
ticket.
When he was nominated to lead the CIA there were some
concerns in intelligence circles that the high-profile four-star
Army general might not be able to lead from the shadows as
appropriate for a spy chief.
But once he took over the head office at the U.S. spy
agency, Petraeus kept a decidedly low public profile.
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Dianne Feinstein, a
Democrat, expressed regret about the resignation of "one of
America's best and brightest" and said it was an "enormous loss"
for the country.
"At CIA, Director Petraeus gave the agency leadership,
stature, prestige and credibility both at home and abroad. On a
personal level, I found his command of intelligence issues
second to none," she said.
RESIGNATION ACCEPTED
After accepting his resignation about a year-and-a-half
after nominating Petraeus to the CIA post, Obama said: "By any
measure, he was one of the outstanding General officers of his
generation, helping our military adapt to new challenges, and
leading our men and women in uniform through a remarkable period
of service in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he helped our nation
put those wars on a path to a responsible end."
In 2010 Petraeus stepped into the breach as the new
commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan to replace General
Stanley McChrystal who was fired by Obama in a scandal over an
article in which McChrystal and his aides made mocking comments
about the president and some of his top advisers.
In 2009 Petraeus was diagnosed with early-stage prostate
cancer and underwent radiation treatment. The media-friendly
general joked at that time at a Washington event that reporters
were only gathered "to see if the guy is still alive."
Petraeus, born in Cornwall, New York, lives in Virginia with
his wife Holly. They have two grown children, a son who was an
Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan, and a daughter.
Petraeus's wife, Holly, is an activist and volunteer who
champions military families, and she continued that work after
her husband retired from the military and moved to the CIA.
She currently is assistant director of the office of
servicemember affairs at the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau, where she tries to keep unscrupulous lenders from taking
advantage of military personnel. The bureau was championed by
Harvard law professor Elizabeth Warren, who was elected to the
Senate from Massachusetts this week.
Holly Petraeus is the daughter of four-star General William
Knowlton, who was superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at
West Point when Petraeus was a cadet.
She briefed the press at the Pentagon on her efforts
recently and was introduced by Defense Secretary Leon Panetta,
who called her "a true friend of the Department of Defense and a
dedicated member of our military family."
Petraeus has four Defense Distinguished Service Medal
awards, three Distinguished Service Medal awards, the Bronze
Star Medal for valor, and the State Department Distinguished
Service Award.
He has a doctorate in international relations from Princeton
University.