By Daniel Kelley
| PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA Feb 18 Philadelphia's financially
distressed school district, one of the country's biggest
battlegrounds over the expansion of charter schools, will learn
on Wednesday whether new charter schools will be approved for
the first time in seven years.
The Philadelphia School Reform Commission, formed in 2001 as
part of a state takeover of the city's education system due to
financial problems and low test scores, is slated to vote on
applications for 39 charter schools.
The district already has 86 charter institutions, public
schools that operate independently and offer an alternative to
schools run by the local school district. Proponents say
charters can help get students out of low-performing schools,
while critics blame them for worsening the district's finances.
The American Federation of Teachers has fought against the
nation's expansion of mostly non-unionized charter schools,
including in Philadelphia. The AFT says some of the schools fail
and that they lack accountability and transparency.
Some Pennsylvania power players see it differently.
"There is an opportunity here to save a lot of kids," said
Pennsylvania House of Representatives Speaker Mike Turzai, a
Republican and a charter school advocate, in an interview.
RAPID RISE IN ENROLLMENT
Despite the lack of new charter licenses in years, these
schools have grown rapidly in Pennsylvania as the district has
turned over some under-performing schools to charter operators
and existing charters have expanded enrollment.
Charter school enrollment has doubled since 2007, when the
they served 32,000 students. They now educate 30 percent, or
64,000 of the Philadelphia system's 207,000 students, according
to district figures.
They also account for about a third, or $766.7 million, of
the district's $2.5 billion budget. That is an uptick from 2011,
when charters took up $430 million, or 18 percent of the budget,
according to district budget documents.
Opponents warn that approving new charter seats could deny
resources to existing public schools. When students transfer
into charter schools, they essentially take their funding with
them but leave the public schools stuck with the fixed costs
like building maintenance and central administration.
Charters receive about $10,000 a year for each student they
enroll, the same as the district spends on students in other
schools. But according to an analysis by the Boston Consulting
Group, each charter seat costs the district on average about
$7,000 in costs it cannot shed.
"It's a loss and it needs to be funded. It has to be taken
from somewhere," said Joseph Dworetzky, a former member of the
School Reform Commission. "You end up with students and families
not transferring to charter schools having a reduction in what
is being spent on their education."
While charter growth is not the only cost driver in the
district's budget, education reformers acknowledged that
financial pressures could deter the commission from approving
new charters.
Unlike most school boards, the commission does not have
taxing authority and must rely on appropriations from the state
and city to cover shortfalls in property tax receipts.
A spokesman for Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat,
says Wolf opposes new charters.
"The Wolf administration believes the SRC must stabilize,
not worsen, the district's finances," said Wolf's press
secretary Jeff Sheridan. "It cannot spend money it does not have
for new charters or other expenses."
Wolf beat incumbent Republican Governor Tom Corbett in
November in part because some voters said Corbett had
underfunded the state's public schools.
(Reporting by Daniel Kelley in Philadelphia; Editing by Hilary
Russ in New York and Cynthia Osterman)